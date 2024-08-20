237,936 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 237,936 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CLF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

About Cleveland-Cliffs



Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

