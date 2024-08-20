32,011 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Plexus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Plexus Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $126.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $87.21 and a 1 year high of $132.46.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,206,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total value of $841,042.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,076.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,582. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.