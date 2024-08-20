48,850 Shares in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Semrush by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,426,000 after purchasing an additional 358,386 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,597,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 8.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth about $2,705,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 152.44 and a beta of 1.59. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,896 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $25,842.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,982,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,648,626.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,038 shares of company stock worth $922,015 in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Semrush

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

