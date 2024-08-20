7,089 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 135.8% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

