8,392 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,939,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after buying an additional 397,896 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 500,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,954.0% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,673 shares of company stock valued at $14,514,337 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

PLTR stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $32.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

