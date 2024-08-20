962 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 643,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,003,000 after buying an additional 98,079 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $223.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.24 and its 200-day moving average is $207.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $227.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.25.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

