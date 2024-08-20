a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKA shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Stock Up 0.8 %
AKA opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.36.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.86 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.
