Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,240 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $84,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 32,819 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 238,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,735,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ABT opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $194.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

