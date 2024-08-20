AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

ABCL stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.39. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $6.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 78.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 104.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.