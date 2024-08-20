Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $940.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $880.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $808.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

