Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Update

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $233.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,021.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 253,483.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Accuray in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Accuray by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

