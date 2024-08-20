Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 145.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 72.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $240.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.06. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.49 and a 1-year high of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

