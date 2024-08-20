Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Down 5.7% in July

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adient by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adient will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

