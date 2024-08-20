Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Trading 8.2% Higher

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) was up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 168.99 ($2.20). Approximately 5,537,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,090% from the average daily volume of 173,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.20 ($2.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £546.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1,952.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 23.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.41.

In other Adriatic Metals news, insider Michael Ian Rawlinson purchased 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £24,815.16 ($32,244.23). Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

