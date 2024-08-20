Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Short Interest Down 10.6% in July

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $127,234,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after purchasing an additional 842,208 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 159.7% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,162,000 after purchasing an additional 768,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,522,000 after buying an additional 615,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.1 %

AAP opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

