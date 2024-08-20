Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Citigroup raised Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Adyen has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $17.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

