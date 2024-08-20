Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 64,275.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

