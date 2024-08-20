Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $17,532,750.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,914,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,278,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,314,640 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $119.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.