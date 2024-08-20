Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

AGI stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $1,967,000. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alamos Gold by 147.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,027,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 84,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

