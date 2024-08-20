Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Allient has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Allient has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allient to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.
Allient Stock Up 0.5 %
ALNT stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $352.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.56. Allient has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
About Allient
Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.
