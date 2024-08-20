Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,731 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $22,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

