Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Short Interest Down 5.7% in July

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Almacenes Éxito by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

NYSE:EXTO opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Almacenes Éxito has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend

Almacenes Éxito ( NYSE:EXTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0113 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th.

About Almacenes Éxito

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.