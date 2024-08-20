Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,787,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,653 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $327,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 70,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $27,253,193 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $168.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

