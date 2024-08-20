Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $168.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $27,253,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

