AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Insider Spiros Maliagros Sells 2,464 Shares

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $10,028.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,949.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,872.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $8,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $9,018.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $28,037.34.

On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $8,895.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $25,902.81.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $27,345.06.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $71,235.36.

AlTi Global Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ALTI opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. AlTi Global, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

AlTi Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 109.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

