Altus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $384.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average is $153.07.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

