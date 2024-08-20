Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.440 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amer Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.36.

Amer Sports Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of AS stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. Amer Sports has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Further Reading

