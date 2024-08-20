Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.440 EPS.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Amer Sports stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

