Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.440 EPS.
Amer Sports Stock Performance
Amer Sports stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AS
Amer Sports Company Profile
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amer Sports
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Decoding Jackson Hole: The Fed’s Impact on Your Stock Portfolio
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.