American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

AEP stock opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

