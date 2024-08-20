American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Up 6.2% in July

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $254.05 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $256.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

