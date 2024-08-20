American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Update

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.4 %

AWK opened at $141.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day moving average is $127.85. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Water Works will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

