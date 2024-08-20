Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Up 7.3%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 2,705,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,171,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

