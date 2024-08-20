Analyzing EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) and Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Free Report) and Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EVN and Brenntag’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVN N/A N/A N/A Brenntag 3.93% 14.38% 6.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVN and Brenntag’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVN $2.36 billion 1.33 $223.78 million N/A N/A Brenntag $18.20 billion 0.56 $773.74 million $0.94 15.10

Analyst Recommendations

Brenntag has higher revenue and earnings than EVN.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EVN and Brenntag, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVN 0 0 0 0 N/A Brenntag 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

EVN has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenntag has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Brenntag pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Brenntag pays out 1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Brenntag beats EVN on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it is involved in drinking water supply, wastewater disposal and treatment, thermal waste utilisation, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber industries. The company was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

