Andrew Livingston Acquires 16 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston bought 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 906 ($11.77) per share, for a total transaction of £144.96 ($188.36).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 17 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 877 ($11.40) per share, with a total value of £149.09 ($193.72).

HWDN stock opened at GBX 907.50 ($11.79) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 612 ($7.95) and a one year high of GBX 956.50 ($12.43). The stock has a market cap of £4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,970.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 899.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 877.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,565.22%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.12) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 873.33 ($11.35).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

