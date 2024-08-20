Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,301 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $42,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 21.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BUD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

