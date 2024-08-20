Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.69.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 3.40.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

