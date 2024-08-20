APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 987,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,325 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of APA worth $29,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of APA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in APA by 18.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.01. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.27.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

