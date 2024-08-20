Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Update

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 19,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.19. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.