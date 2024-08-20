Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 42.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 444.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 62,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51,156 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $4,056,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.63 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average is $113.69.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

