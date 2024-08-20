Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7 %

ISRG stock opened at $482.16 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $482.78. The company has a market cap of $171.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.48 and its 200-day moving average is $408.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

