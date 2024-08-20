Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $266.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.97 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $4,236,400.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,050,446.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

