Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,430 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 158,459 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $8,831,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $184.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.08. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

