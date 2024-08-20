Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 385 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $556,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

