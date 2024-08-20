Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,200.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.