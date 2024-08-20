Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,133 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLY. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLY stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $559.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $29.09.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

