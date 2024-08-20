Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

NYSE SCHW opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,320 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

