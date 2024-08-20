Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 297.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,563,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,705,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,809,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,118,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,398,000.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2809 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

