Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.54.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $144.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average is $116.66.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,784.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,034 shares of company stock worth $5,623,890. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.