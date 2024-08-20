Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,558 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Get Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.04. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.