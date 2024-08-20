Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $549.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

